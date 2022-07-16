Youth football humbling Ex-Sundowns coach Mosimane as he prepares coaching manual for school

The former Al Ahly tactician is finding it tough as he puts together the best programs for the young players at the soon-to-be launched institution

Former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has opened up on the difficulties of creating a youth football coaching manual which will be used at his soon-to-be launched school.

Mosimane has occupied himself with preparations for the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) since leaving Egyptian giants Al Ahly in June, and having managed senior teams all his career, preparing a youth coaching manual is proving tough.

“This morning, I woke up with so many ideas. Youth football is humbling me as I am putting together content for the @PMosimaneSS coaching manual,” Mosimane said via a post on social media on Saturday.

He added: “It has also been important for me to check what the successful youth programmes in the world are doing. We have no ego to learn from the rest of the world.”

In a bid to give back in a meaningful way, Jingles will be launching a soccer schools project, which will have a holistic approach to growing a player and individual both on and off the pitch.

Mosimane will be launching the school through his Marketing and Management agency, MT Sports, with the aim of unearthing and fine-tuning the country’s rough diamonds in various professional fields.

During an interview with Johannesburg-based radio station Kaya 959 last month, he said there exists numerous opportunities in football which the school will be teaching learners about and not just playing the game.

“In the football environment, we have a doctor, physio, marketing person, lawyers and architects who can design a stadium, so football gives everybody an opportunity,” said Mosimane.

“If you love football, you can specialise in whatever field you are in and that is the beauty of football. So, football offers all these opportunities, I employ physios, media, so there is an opportunity in football,” he added.

“That is why I am doing Mosimane Soccer schools, it is not just about talent, it is also about mass participation and we’re trying to teach children that this is a beautiful game. You can be a marketing officer, lawyer, doctor in football. So, love the game and there are opportunities in the game so come to football.”

Mosimane left Egyptian giants Al Ahly last month after two years in Cairo where he won five trophies, two Caf Champions Leagues and as many Caf Super Cups as well as the Egyptian Cup.

He joined Al Ahly after eight hugely successful years with Sundowns which yielded five PSL titles, including three in a row (2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20), a Caf Champions League, Caf Super Cup, and two Nedbank Cups as well as a similar number of Telkom Knockout crowns.