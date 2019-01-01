You're never favourites against Barcelona, says Liverpool boss Klopp

The Reds head coach feels his side are underdogs against the Catalan giants

manager Jurgen Klopp says the "cool thing" about his side playing against is that they will never be considered favourites.

The Merseyside club are looking to reach back-to-back finals but will have to negotiate a last-four tie with the Catalan giants to do so.

Klopp is looking forward to the opportunity of facing 's leaders for the first time in his career, having already come up against the likes of and many times.

"I have played against Real Madrid many times, but never in Barcelona," he told DAZN.

"You want to see what is possible. The cool thing about Barcelona is that you're never a favourite. To deal with the role, perhaps to do things differently than others, that is appealing, even if I have not made any concrete thoughts about it yet.

"Once we were in Barcelona with Liverpool on a Christmas trip, in a game against Gladbach. But to have seen that this is just a stadium and not a temple, that was certainly important."

WHAAAT A THUNDERBOLT!



Wait for that reaction and celebration... pic.twitter.com/ojzxTzZhrE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2019

Liverpool and have reached the Champions League semi-finals, while and are in the last four and Klopp believes English football is enjoying a golden period.

Article continues below

"In general, a few big clubs are currently making a bigger change. Real Madrid have sold Cristiano [Ronaldo], Bayern Munich are doing a personnel change too," he added.

"That's going to be the same with other clubs in the near future. In , the top four have a very good age structure. And of course, there are a few other reasons why there are a lot of good footballers around here in England.

"English football is good, the national team too, the top six are all very good - but that's never a guarantee for the future."