Youngest Spanish referee to take charge of Real Madrid's clash with Sevilla, with controversy in the video room

Mateo Busquets Ferrer will take charge of Real Madrid against Sevilla, the refereeing committee has confirmed, with the ninth-round Spanish league fixture set for tomorrow, Sunday evening, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

At 32, the Spaniard is the youngest official in the country's top flight. He's also rated among the most promising names in Spanish refereeing.

Spanish newspaper "AS" report that Sunday's encounter won't be Busquets Ferrer's first Real Madrid assignment this season. He also handled their second-round meeting with Real Sociedad, the game that brought Jose Mourinho back to the Santiago Bernabeu and finished 4-1 to Los Blancos.

A positive record for Real Madrid with Mateo Busquets

Sunday brings his ninth Real Madrid match. Six wins, two draws against Atletico Madrid and Las Palmas, and not a single defeat under his supervision.

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 SEV

Sevilla have seen him 11 times, winning eight and losing three of those games.

Fernandez in the video technology room

Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez takes the VAR room, and that's where plenty of the attention will land despite Real Madrid's healthy record with the man in the middle.

The Madrid-born official is one of the more controversial names in Spanish football, according to the report. Real Madrid have won just 11 of the 21 matches he has officiated, with five draws and five defeats.

Several of his past calls have ruffled feathers in Madrid circles, and the report also notes the controversy surrounding his handling of Atletico Madrid matches.

His critics keep coming back to one night against Sevilla. He ruled out a Vinicius Junior goal for handball, sparking a debate over whether the Brazilian had used his shoulder or his arm to bring the ball under control.