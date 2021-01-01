'Young players are motivated' - Broos to introduce new blood into Bafana Bafana

The Belgian tactician made it clear that he will be looking to improve the national team's defence after replacing Ntseki

Newly-appointed South Africa head coach Hugo Broos says he will introduce new blood for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The 69-year-old tactician was announced as the new Bafana Bafana coach on Wednesday as he replaced Molefi Ntseki, who was dismissed after failing to guide the team to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Having guided Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title before being fired in the same year, Broos indicated that it will not be easy for a young Bafana team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

“With the information I have received and analysis I made in the last few weeks‚ I think it’s the moment to build a new team in South Africa‚” Broos told the media.

“I was a bit surprised when I saw in the selections of the last games that there were so many players who were 30 or more. So I think we have to rebuild the team – a younger team‚ and take the example of Cameroon.

“I did the same there. When you work with young players they are motivated‚ and hungry to show something," he continued.

"So I think that‚ after South Africa did not qualify for the Afcon‚ this is the moment to start to rebuild a younger team‚ who may have some difficulties to qualify for the next World Cup‚ but will be ready maybe to play an important role one year later in Afcon [2023 in Ivory Coast].”

Bafana will start their World Cup qualifying campaign in June 2021 and Broos revealed that he will be assisted by a local coach with Ntseki having been linked with the position.

“It’s very important that I can come to South Africa as soon as possible‚ and that I can have meetings with my South African assistant. Because he has all the information that I need for the moment‚” Broos said.

“I will also look at several games South Africa played in the last few months‚ and with all that we will analyze what we have to do. There were some things that were a bit surprising looking at this past qualification campaign‚ such as it was very difficult for the team to keep a clean sheet.

"Except against Sao Tome‚ in the other games they always conceded a goal. In some games, they conceded in the beginning of the game."

Broos has been jobless since he parted ways with Belgian side KV Oostende in 2019 and he has had the opportunity to watch Bafana's 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“This is something we have to work on. But there are many other things. I will try to be there next week‚ and have meetings on what we have to do in the next month," he added.

“We will do everything to qualify for the World Cup next year. But it can be a deception if we don’t‚ because when you are starting to rebuild a team it needs time.”