'You are an inspiration' – Young disabled Arsenal fan to meet hero Tierney ahead of Liverpool match

Kieran Tierney has promised to set up a meeting with a young disabled fan ahead of Arsenal's match against Liverpool on Wednesday.

The young supporter, named Cameron, has Cerebral Palsy and will be attending an Arsenal match for the last time before he undergoes major surgery.

Cameron's mother posted on Twitter that he is a section of bone removed from each of his legs in order to straighten them.

What has been said?

Tony Smith, who is training with the youngster, posted an appeal on Twitter to make his hero Tierney aware of the hard work he has been putting in.

"I have been training Cameron for months now, he is incredibly hard working and loves Arsenal," Smith wrote. "He has got tickets to the disability section for Wednesday’s game v Liverpool and it would mean the world to him if he could meet [Tierney]."

Cameron you are a inspiration. I would love to meet you before the game. What a hero❤️❤️ let’s get that sorted @Arsenal https://t.co/0mIepySc8K — Kieran Tierney (@kierantierney1) March 14, 2022

The appeal worked as Tierney soon posted a response, saying: "Cameron you are an inspiration. I would love to meet you before the game. What a hero. Let’s get that sorted."

In response to a tweet about Tierney's response, Cameron's mum, Clare Taylor, wrote: "

Cameron’s over the moon. I’m nearly deaf from the screaming! I’m in tears here. You guys are amazing thank you."

What is at stake for Arsenal and Liverpool?

The Gunners host Jurgen Klopp's men in north London with the aim of stretching their Premier League winning run to six matches and consolidate their hold on a place in the top-four.

They are in fourth place heading into the match but sit just one point above rivals Manchester United, while West Ham sit three points behind.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking to increase the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Reds are second in the table and three points adrift of pole position.

