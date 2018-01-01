Young Bafana Series: Part Two - Nico Manu and Likhona Sontshatsha

The weekly series of Young Bafana Soccer Academy continues and in Part Two, we hear from Nico Manu and Likhona Sontshatsha

The internship programme at Young Bafana Soccer Academy sees young men and women from around the world travelling to South Africa to spend some time coaching the beneficiaries in the academy. Nico Manu, who hails from Germany, has been with this NGO for the last three months. He is interviewed in the video below by Likhona, one of the U16 players from Young Bafana.

After being introduced to Manchester United by his grandparents, Nico has been an avid Man United supporter for the last nineteen years and he continues to follow the club’s progress. The 1999 Uefa Champions League win over Bayern Munich League remains Nico's highlight and it is an occasion he remembers fondly.



Despite his unwavering support for the Red Devils, former Chelsea's midfield anchorman - Ghana's Michael Essien is one player who inspired Nico.

‘He inspires me in the way he plays," he tells Lukohona in the interview.

"I admired his leadership style and the way he is a calm and structured midfielder."

Speaking on his time in South Africa, Nico says the boys of Young Bafana have certainly shown him that even in the rainy times, there is always a reason to sing and dance. The boys he coaches have shown him ‘how enjoyable life can be.’ Though many of the beneficiaries of Young Bafana have difficult home circumstances, they always have a wonderful attitude towards other players and coaches.

It is clear that the internship programme of Young Bafana has a direct impact on each and every player in the academy. However, it is also a fact, that every intern who leaves South Africa after their internship, leaves a changed person, one who has experienced the magic of this country and the people who reside here.