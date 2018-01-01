Young Bafana Series: Part One - Ntando Nogemani

This week marks the beginning a new series of articles from Young Bafana Soccer Academy where we hear from their players and coaches

‘I would like to be famous.’ These are the words summing up 14-year-old Ntando Nogemani’s aspirations in life. Ntando spent some time with midfielder, Eyona Ndondo (Cape Town City - reserve) to discuss the role football plays in his life. Ntando began his time at Young Bafana in 2017. He is a gifted centre back and is currently completing his last year in primary school. His favourite player is Sergio Ramos, one of the most imperious centre-backs in world football whose playing style Ntando hopes to mirror one day.

Ntando clearly loves football. He is an avid supporter of Orlando Pirates. And this is not because of their scintillating form of late, but he developed the love for the Buccaneers back home where a majority of his family also supports the iconic Soweto club. His family is very important to him and he tries hard not to disappoint them. Paarl-born winger Luvuyo Memela and Vincent Pule are two of his favourite players at Pirates.

He seems to understand that to reach the level of Pule and Memela is an accomplishment not achieved by many. It is for this reason, he takes his education very seriously. When asked by Eyona whether he manages to balance his football and his education, Ntando gives a surprising answer, ‘I’m not balancing the two.’ He goes on to explain that education will always come first at this point in his life. Young Bafana insists that the boys belonging to the academy work hard at their academics. Their progress is monitored to ensure that the academic support provided by Young Bafana is making a difference in the boys overall educational journey.

With an attitude like that, there is no doubting that education will be the base upon which Ntando builds his ultimate dream, to become famous. Whether that fame comes as a result of an acting career or his first choice, as a football player, one thing Ntando is sure of, is that he will achieve it. Ntando ends the interview with the definite statement, ‘I will make it.’ It is clear that Ntando has the drive and dedication to make anything possible.

We look forward to seeing you on our TV’s one day, Ntando!