Young Africans are bigger than Kaizer Chiefs, 'Wananchi numbers more than Amakhosi' - former Orlando Pirates attacker Morrison

Former Orlando Pirates attacker Bernard Morrison explained why he believes his current club, Young Africans are bigger than Kaizer Chiefs.

Morrison has initially played for Pirates

He has enjoyed success in Tanzania

Ghanaian compares Yanga to Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED: Morrison was comparing Chiefs with Yanga who have been enjoying success domestically and abroad.

The 30-year-old believes the amount of pressure one can experience at Amakhosi is the same as at Wananchi.

The Ghanaian further explained where Yanga faithful beat their counterparts from the Glamour Boys.

WHAT HE SAID: "The numbers the club [Young Africans SC] have is more than Kaizer Chiefs. Going to Kaizer Chiefs comes with its own pressure," Morrison told Far Post.

"But as a player, you have to deliver. Playing for big clubs means you have to be ready for everything.

"If you are moving from Young Africans and going to South Africa to play for Kaizer Chiefs, you just have to be ready. For me, I think the pressure here is almost similar to that of Chiefs. Even when Kaizer Chiefs go for away games, they don’t get this massive crowd. But here you get huge numbers every time you go for a match. You have to be ready."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Yanga have won the Tanzanian top-tier trophy 29 times while Kaizer Chiefs have won just 12 times.

Amakhosi are currently hungry for success having won a major silverware eight seasons ago, but Wananchi have won back-to-back league titles for the last two years. They also won the Tanzanian FA in the concluded campaign and reached the 2022/23 Caf Confederation Cup final where they narrowly lost to USM Alger.

WHAT NEXT: Currently, both Yanga and Chiefs are keen on stabilizing their technical bench. Reports have it that immediate former Wananchi coach Nasreddine Nabi is on his way to Amakhosi.