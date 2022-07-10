Youcef Belaili: Stade Brestois extend contract of Algeria winger

The 30-year-old Desert Warrior will continue his career in France after agreeing to a contract renewal on Sunday

Stade Brestois have extended the contract of winger Youcef Belaili ahead of the new Ligue 1 campaign.

The 30-year-old Algeria international has returned for another season until 2023 after his impressive display in the last campaign.

“Youcef Belaili is back for another season with Stade Brestois,” announced the Breton club in a press release on their official website.

“The Algerian international, who arrived at the end of January, was able to adapt over the matches and gain strength until the end of the season.

“Youcef joined his teammates today [Sunday] in Dinard for the training camp which will start tomorrow [Monday].

“Welcome back, Youcef!”

🇩🇿 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗰𝗲𝗳 𝗕𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗶̈𝗹𝗶 rempile une saison de plus avec le Stade Brestois ! 🔴⚪⚔

🤝 𝗔𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗮 𝗥𝗛, agence d'intérim, CDD, CDI#TeamPirates 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/I1kMvZ1HTn — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) July 10, 2022

Last season, Belaili played 13 matches under manager Michel Der Zakarian and scored three goals with two assists.

Belaïli started his career with RCG Oran, then moved to the reserve team of MC Oran. On May 24, 2012, Belaili traveled to Tunisia to negotiate a move to Esperance de Tunis, and two days later, he announced that he had agreed to personal terms.

He made his debut for Esperance as a substitute against ASO Chlef in the group stage of the 2012 Caf Champions League after coming on in the 77th minute. He won his team a penalty to level the score and then provided an assist for Yannick N’Djeng in injury time to help Esperance win the game.

He was called up for Algeria U23 to participate in the 2010 UNAF U23 tournament and on December 13, 2010, he scored an own goal in the 54th minute against the Cameroon U23s.

On November 16, 2011, he was selected as part of Algeria's squad for the 2011 Caf U23 Championship in Morocco. Belaili was a key member of the Algeria squad that won the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

In 2021, Belaili was named in the squad to play in the 2021 Fifa Arab Cup in Qatar, and in the quarter-finals against Morocco, he scored a volley from 40 yards in extra time to give his side a 2-1 lead.

He will hope to start for Brest when they kick off their Ligue 1 campaign with a trip to face Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on August 7.