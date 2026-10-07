Many of the jeers were aimed at Argentinian FA president Claudio Tapia. Despite the sporting success of recent years, the AFA chief remains deeply unpopular. He has faced allegations of corruption, while many fans also accuse him of lining up lucrative friendlies for the Albiceleste against nominally weak opponents to boost the coffers.

On Tuesday evening, that frustration spilled over after the official ceremony at a sold-out El Monumental in Buenos Aires. "Chiqui Tapia, you rat," many of the 85,000 supporters sang, along with other chants. Some were even worse. Videos on social media also show the chant: "Damn the mother who gave birth to you."

What seems to have pushed Tapia's unpopularity further was the drone show that followed the 3-0 win in Messi's final international against Benin. All of the players stayed on the pitch to watch the huge display above the stadium. But it began with an advert. The logo and name of insurance company 'Sancor Seguros' appeared first. Messi has worked with them since 2018.

Alongside the anger aimed at Tapia, the company was hit by a social media shitstorm straight afterwards. One small footnote from the drone show stood out: Messi kicked the ball with his right foot, even though he has always been feared for his left.

Messi himself is also said not to have been keen on the idea of his farewell to the Albiceleste after 208 internationals turning into a commercially driven event. Gazzetta dello Sport wrote beforehand that Messi had not been particularly keen on getting a farewell match in this form. Instead, the 39-year-old reportedly saw it more as a welcome chance for the AFA to cash in properly one last time on his name before he says goodbye to the national team.

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In the end, Messi did agree, despite not being exactly thrilled. His doubts were not the only source of controversy during the current international break in Argentina either. The AFA arranged three friendlies against comparatively weak and unappealing opponents in Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin. "Of course I would have liked to play against better teams," coach Scaloni said bluntly.

PSG send Messi a message, Barcelona do not

Another detail from Messi's big night was a farewell message from former club PSG, where he played from 2021 to 2023. On X, the Champions League winners of the last two years wrote: "The end of an unforgettable chapter with Argentina. Enjoy it, Leo." Barcelona, by contrast, said nothing. There was no farewell message or tribute, at least not on social media.

The record goalscorer's relationship with Barca has looked strained, at the very least, since the collapsed contract extension before his move to PSG.