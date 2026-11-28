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Refereeing controversy has returned to haunt Real Madrid after their 2-1 defeat to Deportivo Alavés at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Madrid press have highlighted a contentious incident in the opening minutes of the match, when Jude Bellingham was clearly pulled back by Pablo Ibáñez inside the penalty area, without referee César Soto Grado awarding a foul or VAR stepping in to review the incident.

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Spanish outlet Defensa Central reported that the incident came in the 16th minute. Bellingham was preparing to meet a cross from a corner when Ibáñez grabbed his shirt and stopped him rising to head the ball. The Real Madrid player went to ground, and protests followed over the failure to award a penalty, despite the obvious pull and its direct effect on his ability to compete for the ball.

The outlet felt the incident warranted a penalty for Real Madrid, adding that the lack of intervention from the video assistant referee (VAR) raised further questions about the decision. This wasn't fleeting contact in the box, it stressed, but a grab of Bellingham's shirt that stopped him reaching the ball.

The score was still goalless at that point. Alavés later went ahead through Toni Martínez.

A refereeing irony caught the outlet's eye too. Alavés' first goal stood despite Dean Huijsen's protests that he'd been fouled during the move that ended with Toni Martínez's goal. The referee judged that the Real Madrid defender hadn't suffered a foul worthy of stopping play.

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Soto Grado went to the VAR monitor in the second half to review Bellingham going down in the box. He reversed his decision to award a penalty and booked the player for simulation instead. Then he sent him off for a second yellow card.

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Defensa Central also dug into Soto Grado's record in charge of Real Madrid in LaLiga. He refereed 23 of their league games between the 2019-2020 and 2025-2026 seasons, and Madrid won 14, drew seven and lost two, collecting 49 points.

He also took charge of one of their Copa del Rey games and another in the Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid won both.

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Real Madrid players picked up 52 yellow cards across those 23 matches, compared with 54 for their opponents. Madrid also had four players sent off, against three for the opposition. As for penalties, Soto Grado awarded five in Real Madrid's favour and four against them, according to the report's figures. The report argued that the penalty not given for the foul on Bellingham would have taken the team's tally to six.

Nor did the outlet stop at the Alavés match. It recalled a previous incident involving Soto Grado and Real Madrid, against Osasuna on 27 October 2021. That game ended goalless at the Santiago Bernabéu, with Madrid players protesting that only four minutes of stoppage time had been added.

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Television cameras caught the referee's response to the players' protests, according to the outlet: "You've played the full 90 minutes, so don't come to me now to complain." He later apologised for the comment, and the episode brought the debate over his handling of Real Madrid matches back into the spotlight.