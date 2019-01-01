'You need to win things every season' - Hazard hoping to lead Real Madrid to trophies following diappointing season

The Belgian – who led Chelsea to Europa League glory last term – understands the importance of titles at his new club

Eden Hazard stressed the importance of winning trophies every season at as the star signing eyes silverware in 2019-20.

Hazard swapped for Madrid in a big-money move during the off-season after the club's difficult 2018-19 campaign.

Madrid finished third behind bitter rivals in La Liga, crashed out of the in the last 16 following a stunning defeat to and lost in the semi-finals to Barca once again.

Hazard – who led Chelsea to glory last term – understands the importance of titles at the Santiago Bernabeu as he looks to make his mark now that he has joined up with the historic Spanish side.

"When you play for Real Madrid you need to win things every season. You need to win, win, win," Hazard told Jay Shetty via Madrid's official website.

"If you don't win the Champions League the fans get down and that's to be expected. At this club you always want to win and that's why I'm here.

"I want to play games, score goals and, come the end of the season, lift trophies."

Hazard made his debut for Madrid in last week's 3-1 loss to at the International Champions Cup.

The international and Madrid are back in action against in Maryland on Tuesday.

"I play with freedom. That's difficult in football because there are defenders, midfielders... but that's the kind of player I am," Hazard said.

"If I don't have that freedom I don't play well and end up on the bench. I like to get on the ball, move to the right, to the left, shift around and play with my instinct.

"I don't think: I have to do this, play the ball to the right, to the left. I just play, get on the ball and decide what to do."

After taking on Arsenal, Real Madrid will take on rivals at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey before taking on Champions League finalists in Munich as part of the Audi Cup.