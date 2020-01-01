You measure success in terms of silverware - Sandilands won't celebrate Orlando Pirates' Caf qualification

The experienced shot-stopper reflected on the season which saw him keep more than 10 clean sheets in the league

goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands says finishing third in the Premier Soccer League ( ) is not good enough for the Soweto giants.

This is despite the Buccaneers having qualified for next season's Caf Confederation Cup after securing a top-three finish during the 2019/20 campaign.

Sandilands prefers winning a major trophy with Pirates, who are enduring a six-year trophy drought.

“You measure success in terms of silverware, this is something we need to reflect on as a team," Sandilands told the club's official website.

"But at the same time if you consider where we come from and in particular how we started the league, third is understandable and we will take it but in the greater scheme of things third is not good enough for Orlando Pirates, silverware is.”

Sandilands re-established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the PSL as he kept 12 clean sheets - one short of the league-best held by Ronwen Williams and he praised the contribution from his defenders.

“Defending is a team effort. The success goes to the guys in front of me. Remember, defending starts higher up the field. Everybody is involved in making sure that we keep a clean sheet," he said.

When asked which match was his standout of the season, Sandilands said: “Black ! This is the match that I remember. It’s not easy playing in Thohoyandou in front of that crowd and in that heat.”

At the age of 37, Sandilands is one of the longest-serving players in the PSL having started his professional career at SuperSport United in 2004 and he has revealed the secret to his longevity.

“Look, I have been in this game for some time now and I have had the opportunity to be exposed to all the good and bad in our football," he explained.

"But the one thing that has remained consistent in all my years in the game is two things – discipline and hard work! There is no magic wand here. In order to get ahead in this game, you need to be disciplined and be prepared to work hard.

“I approach every season as if it’s my first, I don’t take anything for granted. If there is advice I can give to the younger players it is to put in the work and you will reap the benefits, but cut corners and we know how that story ends.”

Sandilands made 32 appearances for the Buccaneers across all competitions including two in the Caf during the 2019/20 season.