'You have to deliver as in yesterday' - ex-Kaizer Chiefs mentor Ertugral warns new Al Ahly coach Mosimane

The well-travelled tactician believes that Jingles deserves the job following a successful eight-year spell at Masandawana

Former and coach Muhsin Ertugral says Pitso Mosimane will need to adapt quickly as there is no patience in .

Nicknamed Jingles, Mosimane was officially appointed new head coach at Egyptian football powerhouse on Thursday, and he needs to hit the ground running according to Ertugral.

The Turkish tactician had a short spell in charge of three-time Egyptian champions Ismaily in 2005 as the head coach.

“He deserves to be there and to be there and to maintain it will be the challenge for him. He has great players at his disposal who want to achieve," Ertugral told Phakaaathi.

"He has more than half of the players in the Egyptian national team and it makes it much easier.

“There is no patience at all on that side of the world, you have to deliver as in yesterday. The most important thing is that he has to adapt as quickly as possible."

Mosimane has replaced Swiss coach Rene Weiler, who was surprisingly let go by Al Ahly despite having led the team to the Egyptian Premier League and Super Cup in the 2019/20 season.

Weiler also guided the Red Devils to the Egyptian Cup quarter-finals where they will face Abou Qir Fertilizers and the Caf semi-finals, where they have been pitted against 's .

Ertugral explained that Mosimane will have to win the Egyptian Premier League and Champions League titles in order to keep his job at Africa's biggest football club.

"There is no patience at all, nothing less than to win the title and the Caf Champions League. He took the challenge and he knows what is expected,” he added.

“Nothing comes easily, it is all down to his hard work and most people don’t know how much time coaches spend to be successful."

However, Ertugral believes the 2016 Champions League-winning coach is well equipped to coach in the North African country.

"This is certainly going to be a great challenge in his career. I am pretty much sure that after a quick adaptation he will be successful with Al Ahly,” he said.

“I am confident that he is equipped and he knows how to handle the media because it is a country that has its own demands from the media.

"The players also need some details so they can know how he expects them to perform on the pitch.”