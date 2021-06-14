'You have to bank on yourself' - Erasmus on recovering from difficult debut Mamelodi Sundowns season

The former Orlando Pirates player's maiden campaign in the colours of Masandawana was plagued by injuries which limited his game time

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Kermit Erasmus is drawing inspiration from his previous experience in France to rejuvenate himself from a difficult season at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 30-year-old signed for Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais in January 2016 but was sent to the reserve side when struggling for first-team opportunities upon his arrival.

He, however, picked himself up during a loan stint at then Ligue 2 side RC Lens before brief spells in Sweden and Portugal.

But after coming back home to sign for Cape Town City, Erasmus was back to his best form which attracted Sundowns and a return to the Bafana Bafana fold.

Limited game time owing to injuries, however, marked his debut season at Sundowns and the striker is drawing positives from the difficult campaign.

“I was in France and spent two years not playing after I signed from Orlando Pirates. I have the self-belief that is one of the things that I took out from my difficult period,” said Eramus as per Phakaaathi.

“If you are going to bank on anybody, you have to bank on yourself, no one is going to do anything for you but yourself. If you believe in yourself there is nothing you can’t do.”

Erasmus made 17 Premier Soccer League appearances, scoring three goals and making five assists.

He then played six Champions League matches and found the back of the net thrice while featuring three times in the Nedbank Cup and once in the MTN8.

“You can’t deny quality because if someone has the quality to produce the goods, the only thing that can stop you is injury,” Erasmus said.

“Consistency, playing regularly and being injury-free will make a difference and that is something I want to focus on in the new season. If you see me injury-free, there is very little I can’t do.”

While Erasmus battled against fitness issues, his attacking partner Peter Shalulile went on to end the season with 15 league goals and was crowned the PSL Player of the Season as well as Players’ Player of the Season.