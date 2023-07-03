Pitso Mosimane has given Steve Komphela a vote of confidence after he was named the new head coach of Swallows FC.

Mosimane gives Komphela his support at Swallows FC

Komphela left Mamelodi Sundowns this past weekend

He joined the Dube Birds as their new head coach

WHAT HAPPENED: In a shocking announcement on Sunday, Steve Komphela took a giant step to move outside the shadow of Rhulani Mokwena at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Komphela had been serving as one of the club's assistant coaches alongside Manqoba Mngqithi but he has now dumped the Premier Soccer League champions for Swallows FC.

The former Kaizer Chiefs mentor will work as The Birds' head coach while Ditheko Mototo and Musa Nyatama will serve as his right-hand men.

Komphela's friend and fellow coach, Pitso Mosimane was delighted to see the former taking up a role as head coach.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Yes, my coach. You have the ability, mentality and broad shoulders to adapt and succeed. Trust the process and the outcome will sort itself out," said Mosimane in a social media post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nyatama, who was a player and a coach in one season at Swallows, officially hung up his boots when he was handed the role on a permanent position. The former Orlando Pirates midfielder led the Dube Birds to a top eight finish last season.

"Don’t look any further, Gavin Hunt is a very good example, you are also surrounded by great personalities David Mogashoa and Panyaza Lesufi.

"Fear nothing, go tla siama (it's going to be okay). That’s what my mother-in-law always tells me, every time I take on a new challenge. Up the Birds, Swallows," Mosimane added.

Nyatama was given the mandate to keep the team in the top half of the PSL log table. However, now that he has been demoted from the role he hardly occupied, it is unclear how chairman David Mogashoa will mandate Komphela given that he is a more experienced coach than Nyatama.

WHAT'S NEXT: Swallows are expected to release a couple of players and also make new announcements as they look ahead to the rest of pre-season under Komphela.