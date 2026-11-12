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After Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß publicly criticised him, Marc Kosicke, who now works for the DFB, picked up the phone. Appearing on the talk show "Bembel und Gebabbel" on FFH , the 55-year-old also revealed how he came to take up his role at the association.

Kosicke joined the Germany national team at the insistence of national team coach Jürgen Klopp. The coach's long-time adviser had originally been lined up for a different DFB role.

"At one point, the idea was that I would become manager of the national team. But then there were a few restrictions because of the Oliver Bierhoff situation. It wasn't that straightforward, and I can understand that," Kosicke said.

During negotiations over who would succeed as national team coach, Klopp made clear to the association that he and Kosicke came as a package. "Jürgen comes into a negotiation with me and says: Just so we're clear, I'm not doing any of this without Marc. At first, a few people are taken aback and say: All right, so what's he going to do? We've already got everything covered," Kosicke explained.

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Kosicke continued: "Then Jürgen said: You'll see. They then looked for a title for me, and it all had to be signed off by supervisory board members and presidents. Then Jürgen said: Wouldn't it be easier if he became my assistant coach? 'Yes, that works,' they said, and then I was assistant coach." Since then, Kosicke has been responsible for strategy, development and innovation within the coaching team.

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How long have Jürgen Klopp and Marc Kosicke worked together?

Klopp and Kosicke first met in 2005, when Kosicke still worked for sportswear manufacturer Nike. Kosicke then became Klopp's adviser, beginning a long-standing business partnership.

In August, Kosicke's appointment caused considerable unrest and drew criticism from Hoeneß. Speaking to RTL/ntv and Sky , he explained his concerns.

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"What I don't like about this is that his adviser Marc Kosicke was brought in as part of the deal. I don't know exactly what he's supposed to do there. I see that as a problem. The whole thing strikes me as a friendly takeover. Klopp and Co. have taken over the DFB, and I think that's wrong," Hoeneß said.

Hoeneß, 74, also worried about potential conflicts of interest involving Kosicke's stake in the advisory agency ProjectFive, where he had served as managing director before moving to the association. Both the DFB and Klopp rejected the allegations, but Kosicke promptly called Hoeneß to clear the air.

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How the phone call between Uli Hoeneß and DFB adviser Marc Kosicke went

"I called him and left a message on his voicemail. Then he called me back and I told him: If you have a question, you don't need to ask it publicly. You have my number. Call me and I'll answer everything," Kosicke said. The call worked: "Then we cleared it up relatively quickly."

Years earlier, Hoeneß and Kosicke had worked together on a special assignment from Hoeneß. Kosicke created Bayern Munich's official slogan, "Mia san mia".

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Germany's focus is back on football. They face their next Nations League task on Friday evening (8.45pm), away to Serbia.