Share Follow GOAL on Google

Real Madrid face a fresh European test against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, in a game where more than just points are at stake, amid a congested schedule and a growing injury list. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho used his press conference to talk about Vinicius Junior and to deliver a sarcastic response to comments that angered him over the refereeing comparison between the Spanish giants and Barcelona.

Advertisement

Mourinho looked ahead to tomorrow's Champions League league-phase clash with PSV Eindhoven at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. He insisted the Dutch side deserve better than their current record suggests. They won't come to Madrid to lose, he said, but to win.

PSV have players of real quality and vast European experience, such as Kostic and Perisic, he pointed out, as well as a coach who knows exactly how to handle big games.

The Portuguese coach warned that the congested schedule would make it a tough night. Three days between matches gives players a reasonable chance to recover, he explained. A gap of two days or fewer is far harder, especially with limited training and players not getting enough time to recharge. Fresh, energetic players, he added, help the team get through.

Vinicius Junior will start against PSV Eindhoven, Mourinho confirmed. He's confident the Brazilian star will return to his best after a good display against Celta Vigo, where he helped change the course of the game.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mourinho felt the forward's recent absence, after a red card and a four-match spell on the sidelines, may have disrupted his rhythm. But he stressed the player is under no pressure from him, though he wants him to strike a balance between his attacking and defensive duties.

Related Topics

Next matches RMA Champions League 15:00 PSV Watch

Mourinho also addressed criticism of the number of matches and injuries. Financial interests, he argued, now control much of the football calendar, whether for clubs, national teams or federations.

Players' demands for a lighter fixture load drew a sarcastic response. Anyone who wants to go on strike, he suggested, could be offered a 50% pay cut. Playing every three days remains the best option for him as a coach.

Advertisement

Then Mourinho sharpened his tone. Villarreal's Comesana had criticised the pressure referees face in Real Madrid matches, citing his side's game against Barcelona at Camp Nou. The Real Madrid coach hit back by reminding him of a previous match against Los Blancos.

Comesana had been angered by referee Hernandez Hernandez's decisions during Barcelona's game with Villarreal, saying: "The same thing happened to us at the Bernabeu. The pressure they put on the referee is extreme." He then revealed he had told the referee: "Enough, you're letting the pressure get to you."

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the PSV Eindhoven game, Mourinho put the Villarreal player's comments down to "amnesia". He recalled a previous meeting with Real Madrid that ended in a 2-0 win for the Spanish giants and saw Vinicius Junior sent off.

Responding directly to Comesana, the Portuguese coach said: "Against Real Madrid: 2-0, game over, and Vinicius was sent off. He has amnesia." Then came a sharper message about the comparison between the two clubs.

Advertisement

Mourinho added: "If he wants to put us together, let him. But not with Negreira." The jibe referred to payments linked to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former vice-president of the Spanish refereeing committee. The case is connected to Barcelona and caused major controversy in Spanish football.

On Nico Paz, Mourinho sidestepped the subject, simply saying with a smile: "He's not my player."

Advertisement

He finished by praising PSV Eindhoven coach Bosz, an excellent coach with a clear footballing identity, and stressed his respect for Bosz's career and for what his team produce both defensively and in attack.