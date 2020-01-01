'You don't get the ball in Pretoria' - Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosimane warns Caf Champions League rivals

The Masandawana manager has warned their potential opponents of a tough trip to Tshwane

After reaching the quarter-finals of the Caf , coach Pitso Mosimane expects a tough draw in the next stage of the competition but has issued a warning to their potential opponents.

The 2016 African champions will discover their next opponents on Wednesday when Caf conducts the quarter-final draw in Cairo.

‘Jingles’ explained that he respects the likes of Tout Puissant Mazembe and Esperance but the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) Coach of the Season believes the two giants are aware coming to Tshwane and getting a positive result is not easy.

More teams

“We either going to play , or we are going to play Rajah [Casablanca] or somebody, it’s on the edge there,” Mosimane told the media.

“The exciting group is , Al Hilal, and , oh what a group. You are going to get one of those; if you go away and you don’t lose then you sort it out here [in Pretoria].”

While the former Bafana Bafana manager has emphasised his respect for the Congolese giants, he is confident they can do well in their backyard should they meet in the semi-finals.

“If you score away, then it is much better, but here you know the story, it is very difficult for anybody to come and walk here (Pretoria),” he added.

“As much as we respect and Esperance de Tunis, as much as we say going to Tunis is not easy, but can someone say that they want to go to Pretoria? You should be very brave because sometimes you don’t find the ball here.”

Article continues below

The Brazilians have become the first South African club to qualify for the knockout stages without a single loss and having achieved this remarkable feat, Sundowns will play the first leg of the next stage away from home.

Looking at the previous edition, Sundowns dispatched Ahly via a 5-0 scoreline in Tshwane but they failed to reach the final after losing out to in the semis.

Meanwhile, a clash against Zamalek woukd also provide fireworks as the White Knights were beaten by Masandawana in the 2016 final.