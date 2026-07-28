"You could get lost here": Dumfries describes his amazement at his first days at Real Madrid

Denzel Dumfries could not hide his delight after completing his first official training session with Real Madrid, hailing the move to Los Blancos as an exceptional milestone in his career.

The Dutchman told the club's official channel: "I feel really great after the first training session, and I'm happy to be back to start work after the holidays are over. It is a great honour for me to be here."

Madrid's infrastructure left the full-back stunned. "The facilities here are amazing and so vast that you can quickly get lost in them, but everyone here is helping me to find out where everything is," he said.

On his feelings after this fresh start, he added: "I am very proud to be part of this great club, and the start has been very positive."

Dumfries praised the atmosphere in the dressing room and the warm welcome from his teammates and the coaching staff. Some players remain on holiday after the World Cup, but those already back made him feel like one of the family. "We have a great team and a great coach, and it is wonderful to work and learn from them," he stressed. He also joked that he had started learning Spanish and expected to enjoy it.

Summer preparation, the Dutch star explained, is the cornerstone of any season. He underlined the importance of getting to know the new players and working flat out during this stage.

He signed off with a special message for the Madrid fans: "I am happy and proud to be here, and we will all fight to achieve our goals to make you always proud of us."