'You can't compare me and Messi' - Van Dijk not disappointed with award result

After finishing runner-up for the Best FIFA Men's Player award, the defender said he could not be compared to the Barcelona star

star Virgil van Dijk insisted he cannot be compared to Lionel Messi, dismissing any suggestions he was disappointed not to win the Best FIFA Men's Player award.

Van Dijk finished second to superstar Messi for the prize on Monday, with and forward Cristiano Ronaldo third.

The Dutch defender's nomination came after a -winning campaign, as Van Dijk helped guide the Reds past in the finale.

The centre-back said there was no way he could be compared to Messi, who scored 51 goals in all competitions in 2018-19.

"The people who vote made a decision and you have to accept it," Van Dijk told reporters.

"That's just the case and as players you can't compare me and Messi because it's totally different.

"I'm very proud to be here."

In addition to helping his side win the Champions League last season, Van Dijk's Liverpool fell just short to despite an incredible Premier League campaign.

In addition, the international guided his country to the inaugural Nations League final, where they fell to Ronaldo's Portugal.

And while Van Dijk, named in the FIFA World X despite missing out on the big award, said there was no disappointment when it came to Messi's victory.

"Disappointed? You can't be disappointed," he said.

"I'm just very happy to be here, to be in the team of the year, after the hard work and the good work we put in last year.

"Today, I, unfortunately, didn't win but I'm not disappointed."

Liverpool face MK Dons in the on Wednesday before visiting in the Premier League three days later.