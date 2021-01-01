You can't beat Kaizer Chiefs and not win Nedbank Cup - Twitter reacts to TTM triumph

Vhadau Vha Damani were lauded as deserved winners on social media after they defeated the Chilli Boys

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) were crowned 2021 Nedbank Cup champions after claiming a 1-0 win over Chippa United in the final on Saturday night.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo's solitary goal inspired Vhadau Vha Damani to a victory at Free State Stadium and the Limpopo side lifted its first-ever major trophy.

Tshakhuma had caused an upset by defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns 6-5 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in the semi-finals last month.

Furthermore, TTM came into the cup final having claimed a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in a PSL match on Tuesday as they eased their relegation fears.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Tshakhuma's historic win.

You can't beat Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs and not win the trophy whether the other one is 3 points it doesn't matter at this stage!!



Congrats TTM history is made! https://t.co/nxqCewt2bD — 🇿🇦 (@Imsollyntuli) May 8, 2021

Left Pirates and won a trophy with TTM 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Wh274OnNN — Papa Division (@Fanoza2) May 8, 2021

@TTM_Original #NedbankCup2021 You deserve it guys all from N1 Limpopo until here it was a TOUGH road 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Lindani Hlongwane (@LINDANIHLONGWA8) May 8, 2021

Congratulations to #TTM now you should move out of the relegation zone 🤣😂🤣 — Upenndo (@upenndo) May 8, 2021

Congratulations @TTM_Original the team who played to win and deserve it more 🏆🎊👏🏽#NetbankCup21 #Champions — Ashley 🇿🇦 (@olivier836) May 8, 2021

Beating The Might Mamelodi Sundowns helped TTM players alot interms of gaining Self Confidence

So Well done @TTM_Original #Limpopo #Venda on the Map 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🏆🏆🏆🏆 — NegoCity Museum SA (@NegoCity2010) May 8, 2021

@ChippaUnited



TTM deserves it...they played as the team that wanted it more. Congrats to TTM. To Mr Mpengesi you deserve the lose Dan Dance won it before and he was going to win it for you. — Javas Shoes K (@JabuKhambule2) May 8, 2021

Even Tshakhuma Got Themselves A Trophy This Year... But My Team Is Still Struggling. @KaizerChiefs One Day We Will Raise pic.twitter.com/ekcug0UJPM — MaThebula 🇿🇦 (@McTebuler) May 8, 2021

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC 🇿🇦 will participate in next season's CAF Confederation Cup after lifting the Nedbank Cup trophy by beating Chippa United 1-0 today in the final.



It's is their very first major title and a very first appearance in continental football.



TTMFC 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jphY3GlqIx — N U H U ®️ (@NuhuAdams_) May 8, 2021

Congrats to TTM what a journey guyzin Limpopo is proud of you halalala #NedbankCup2021Final — proud father&faithful partner🏃🇿🇦❤️#ReyaPusha (@davejunior89) May 8, 2021

Thomas and your guests, @TTM_Original deserve the cup, remember they came in a tough time, where there was no salaries, no motivations and so forth but after getting a silver spoon, they are sharp like umkhonto Wenkosi... I'm at Mhluzi Ext 6 Middleburg e Mpumalanga — Levy S. Magagula (@levysipho21) May 8, 2021

Dear @TTM_Original finally you receive a letter of congratulations.

Well done Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.#NedbankCup2021 pic.twitter.com/ZW7Z8F7Gri — SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) May 8, 2021

Congratulations to TTM tota ba deserve that Cup @KlerksdorpExt11 https://t.co/nlqh70MHAs — Tumelo Monnaemang (@TumeloMonnaema4) May 8, 2021

Dylan Kerr, former K'Ogalo coach, leads his SA team, TTM, to win the Nedbank Cup. Brilliant https://t.co/6ksH0vxbET — John K. Odande (@jodande) May 8, 2021

TTM was formed in 2017 and have won a trophy today.Kaizer Chiefs FC have last won one in 2014/15 season.Kubi Bazalwane... #NedbankCup2021 pic.twitter.com/CwMal06WPl — Super__SoLo 💪 (@Sundowns_SoLo8) May 8, 2021

Tshakhuma! I was born in Venda by the way, in the area called Louis Tritchard, at the foot of Songozwi. I love Venda pic.twitter.com/qkIgEHU8FQ — Rose Mphahlele (@OstrichGlobal) May 8, 2021

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo did it for TTM on the scoreboard but on the whole, a solid team effort tonight🙌🏿🥳🥳🥳🥳🔥🔥🔥🙌🏿

Congratulations Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 🥇🏆👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/FQgi3aCaGK — Abafana The Boys EP (@Mocchachinoochi) May 8, 2021

Tshakhuma Tsha Kaizer Chiefs won the Telkom Cup 🏆 — OM’FiMANEQUA™️ (@Helao_v8) May 8, 2021

That guy who bought TTM must really be proud right now — Drickz (@Drickz_) May 8, 2021

TSHAKHUMA ARE THE 2021 NEDBANK CUP CHAMPIONS!!!!



CONGRATULATIONS @TTM_Original



🍾🥂🍾🥂🍾🥂🍾🥂🍾🥂🍾 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 8, 2021

TTM already won the cup when they beat Sundowns,they just collecting it today.#NedbankCup2021Final pic.twitter.com/pPgdNUnLMS — Maxed_Out (@Max_SMMO) May 8, 2021

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila deserve to be Champions.



✅ SuperSport United

✅ Swallows

✅ Black Leopards

✅ Mamelodi Sundowns

✅ Chippa United



Toughest run in the tournament.#Ahunauhana #TTM #NedbankCup2021 #NedbankCup2021Final pic.twitter.com/HLVqAg6SBO — 🇿🇦Tʜᴀʙᴀɴɢ Mᴀɴᴛᴜᴛʟᴇ🇱🇸 (@ThabangMantutle) May 8, 2021

What Tshakhuma has gone through all season and to end with a Nedbank Cup title is incredible



Big ups to the the players who soldiered on all season



Now to save the status through the League#NedbankCup2021 #NedbankCup #SSDiski #NedbankCup2021Final #NedbankCupFinal #TTM pic.twitter.com/abWqMPiMcu — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) May 8, 2021

All people from Limpopo let us gather and congratulate our home team. Congratulations TTM 🙌🙌 #NedbankCup2021Final pic.twitter.com/DIecmpvZnz — Mashupye Masemola (@BaMpitsaShupes) May 8, 2021

I'm glad Tshakhuma won, haven't forgiven Chippa for what he did to Bra Dan — Moholo_Sma (@uSma_nga) May 8, 2021

These TTM players have really saved a brand that looked damaged beyond repair a few months ago. #NedbankCup2021Final — Leonard Solms (@LeonSolms) May 8, 2021

People called them "Tshakhuma tsha maBrighton" 😭 https://t.co/9QRgffwwZZ — ᴄʜɪʟʟʏ (@chilly_machilly) May 8, 2021

Tshakhuma just put Venda on the map ,first time we won a professional cup — vho radzilani (@kwathisani) May 8, 2021

Um so happy . Tshakhuma tsha madzivhandila 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/qz9xCSWYg3 — Petronella (@Petronella_Gaga) May 8, 2021