You can't beat Kaizer Chiefs and not win Nedbank Cup - Twitter reacts to TTM triumph

Austin Ditlhobolo
Tshakhuma tsha Madzivhandila, May 2021
Vhadau Vha Damani were lauded as deserved winners on social media after they defeated the Chilli Boys

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) were crowned 2021 Nedbank Cup champions after claiming a 1-0 win over Chippa United in the final on Saturday night.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo's solitary goal inspired Vhadau Vha Damani to a victory at Free State Stadium and the Limpopo side lifted its first-ever major trophy. 

Tshakhuma had caused an upset by defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns 6-5 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in the semi-finals last month.

Furthermore, TTM came into the cup final having claimed a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in a PSL match on Tuesday as they eased their relegation fears.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Tshakhuma's historic win.

 

 

