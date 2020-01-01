You can't be the boss at Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns - Hunt

The 55-year-old's future is again the subject of speculation following reports that the Students could be sold to TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi

coach Gavin Hunt has revealed that he once had a meeting with a chairman of one of 's 'Big Three' for a coaching job.

However, he revealed he couldn't agree to terms with the said chairman despite having a fruitful meeting.

"The problem with the big three clubs is that you are not the boss. I had a meeting with a big chairman from one of the top three, it was a great meeting. He said ‘I want you to be the coach’ and I said ‘no problem, fantastic’," Hunt told the South African Football Journalists Association.

Hunt said the reason he the proposed deal failed to materialise is that he made it clear that he wanted to be in charge of the team by deciding who comes and goes in terms of player personnel.

He further stated that the team he was in talks with had four or five bosses who had a say in how things should be done.

And the fact that he couldn't be in full control of the team led to the failed deal as nothing happened in the end.

"But I told him there’s only one problem, that he’s got four or five bosses there. I said, 'I want to be the boss and I’ve got to bring players and decide who should go’. Well, obviously nothing happened," he continued.

"I could have named my price, whatever I wanted, but the problem is that you can't be the boss."

It is unclear which team Hunt was referring to but, at one stage, both and didn't have head coaches while have had stability in their coaching department since the arrival of Pitso Mosimane in 2012.

Two seasons ago, Amakhosi struggled to find Steve Komphela's replacement and ended up hiring Giovanni Solinas a few weeks before the start of the 2018/19 season.

Solinas was fired midway through that campaign and his position was taken by Ernst Middendorp.

Pirates, on the other hand, were dealt a massive blow at the start of the current campaign when Micho Sredojevic left them for .

Rhulani Mokwena was subsequently tasked with leading the team for four months until Josef Zinnbauer was appointed in December 2019.