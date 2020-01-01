You cannot win everything - Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosimane not eyeing treble

The accomplished coach indicated that if he was winning everything he would then be coaching in Spain's La Liga

head coach Pitso Mosimane insists the idea of winning three trophies in one season does not necessarily excite him.

The Brazilians will continue their hunt for a domestic treble in the current season which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mosimane's side had already won the Telkom Knockout Cup last December and they have set their sights on adding the title and Nedbank Cup to their trophy cabinet.

More teams

“I don’t personalise doubles and trebles. For me, the pressure is to win the next match but obviously I cannot say I am not aware that we can get a treble," Mosimane said on The Citizen.

"You cannot win everything, if there is a coach who wins everything, name them."

remain the only club to secure a domestic treble in the PSL era and they did it twice in back-to-back seasons between 2010 and 2012.

Sundowns have been pitted against in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals and they are competing with PSL log leaders for the league title.

"Sometimes you get targets that you must win everything, but who is going to win everything? If I win everything then I would be at , and at La Liga, nobody wins everything still," he added.

Article continues below

“Yes, there was that opportunity when you say if you have won the Telkom Knockout Cup, is there an opportunity to win the Nedbank Cup because you are already in the semi-final.

"Then you ask yourself, can you win the league?"

Sundowns, who are the defending champions, are placed second on the league standings - four points behind Chiefs, but the former have a game in hand.