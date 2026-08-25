"I don’t think we’re seeing a massive drop-off in performance," the Reds club icon told Sky Sport: "What we’ve been seeing for a year is probably what he is: a decent footballer."

After moving to Merseyside before last season, Wirtz is "not a player who should be worth £110 million, but someone who is probably worth £50 million to £60 million, somewhere around there", Carragher explained: "Decent, with a lovely touch. I’m not sure what people expect."

Carragher, 48, no longer sees a role for him in the team. "What are you supposed to do with Wirtz?" he asked, adding: "This idea that players need a year to settle into the Premier League, I think that’s a myth."

Florian Wirtz is advised to leave Liverpool

Carragher based his criticism on Wirtz’s display in the season opener, when new team manager Andoni Iraola’s side at least salvaged a 2-2 (0-1) at Newcastle United in stoppage time. Wirtz was already off by then, with Liverpool substituting the Germany international in the 63rd minute.

"I thought this topic wouldn’t come up for another six weeks," Carragher said, "but it’s already coming up now. I really don’t see where he fits into the team at all." Wirtz played as a playmaker in the first game of the season, but Carragher would rather see former Leipzig player Dominik Szoboszlai there. The Hungarian scored the penalty for the late equaliser.

"You can’t carry on like this. It’s not working. It didn’t work last season. I just think it’s slowly getting to the point where he no longer fits into the team," Carragher said.

Gary Neville has joined Carragher as another high-profile critic of Wirtz, calling for a clear improvement from the Germany international. "If you want to be that nice, you’d better be an unbelievably good footballer," he warned on the Sky podcast. "What I’m missing with Wirtz is that bite," Neville said, taking direct aim at the German playmaker. "All I see is a nice player jogging around the pitch without giving the impression that he’s really tearing himself apart. That can happen, some players just have that style. But sometimes I want to give him a kick up the backside."