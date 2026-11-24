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Midfielder Vitaly Janelt scored a stunning goal in Brentford's 4-0 Premier League win over Everton on Monday evening.

In the 67th minute, Janelt picked up the ball just under 30 metres from goal, pushed it ahead of him and had time to shoot without a challenge. The Germany international made the space count. His thunderous left-footed strike from around 25 metres flew straight into the top corner, leaving England international goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with no chance in the Everton goal. "I had a bit of space and nobody really closed me down. So I thought: you know what? Just shoot," Janelt told Sky afterwards, "and then into the top corner."

Brentford captain Janelt also impressed as part of a midfield double pivot and helped create the opening goal. When Janelt received the Man of the Match award, he asked about team-mate Keane Lewis-Potter's two goals: "Even though Keano scored twice?" The reporter confirmed the decision and joked: "You can argue about that in the dressing room." Janelt laughed and simply replied: "I'll take it."

The 28-year-old, who moved to England from VfL Bochum in 2020, is a key player for Brentford. Germany coach Jürgen Klopp called Janelt up to the national team for the first time in September , with the Hamburg-born midfielder part of Klopp's 44-player squad.

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Vitaly Janelt made his Germany debut in early October

Janelt came on shortly before the end of the 2-0 win over Serbia in early October , making his first and so far only international appearance. Klopp did not, however, include him in the much smaller Germany squad for November's matches in Serbia and against the Netherlands.

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More consistently strong performances could earn Janelt another Germany call-up. He has made 12 appearances for Brentford in all competitions this season, with his wonder goal against Everton already his third of the campaign. The emphatic win over the Toffees lifted Brentford to sixth in the Premier League table. Their ambitions are high.

"We need to become more consistent, but we can set ourselves high goals as a club," Janelt said. James Tarkowski's dismissal in the 40th minute also helped Brentford. "We started very well," Janelt added. "Even before the red card, I think we played very well in the first 20, 25 minutes. We had the game under control and deserved to win."

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Saturday brings an away game against a Manchester United side deep in crisis . Janelt and his team-mates then face two top sides: league leaders Arsenal on 2 December and Manchester City on 5 December.