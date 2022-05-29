'You ask two sh*tty questions like that!' - Watch Real Madrid's Kroos storm out of post-Champions League final interview

The German midfielder lost his patience with a reporter after the Blancos' 14th European Cup success

Toni Kroos stormed out of a post-Champions League final interview after the Real Madrid star slammed a journalist for asking "two sh*tty questions".

Real Madrid lifted the European Cup for the 14th time in their history after beating Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France on Saturday night.

A 59th-minute strike from Vinicius Junior proved to be the difference between the two sides, but the Blancos' celebrations were soured slightly for Kroos as he was drawn into an awkward exchange with a reporter.

Watch: Kroos snaps at journalist for asking 'two sh*tty questions'

The ZDF reporter in question asked Kroos if he was surprised about Liverpool's dominance in the showpiece event as they recorded 24 shots on goal to Madrid's nine.

The German was clearly getting exasperated and lost his temper as the journalist continued with the same line of questioning.

"You had 90 minutes to think about sensible questions, honestly," Kroos snapped.

"Now you're going to ask me two sh*tty questions like that. It's no surprise you've been in trouble against Liverpool."

