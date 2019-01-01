Yogesh Singh: Mamelodi Sundowns unfazed by tight schedule
Mamelodi Sundowns legal and commercial manager Yogesh Singh says they will have to thrive on a tight schedule.
The Tshwane giants have four games remaining in the PSL plus two Caf Champions League clashes against Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca and these matches could take its toll on the Brazilians.
“We have no choice but to meet our league obligations. We were expected to complete the season on 11 May, and this is what we will have to do,” Singh told Daily Sun.
“This is the day that the league cannot move. Remember there is also the Nedbank Cup final scheduled for 18 May,” he added.
“For now we are just going to have to make it happen, under the circumstances,” he concluded.
Fresh from a 2-1 win over Baroka FC in a PSL match on Saturday afternoon, Sundowns will welcome Chippa United on Tuesday, before they travel to Morocco where they are scheduled to face Wydad.
Sundowns are set to face Wydad in the semi-final first-leg match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, and they will then travel back home after the match.
The Chloorkop-based side will then lock horns with Black Leopards in a PSL match at the Thohoyandou Stadium on May 1, before hosting Wydad three days later at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Matches against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Tshwane on May 07 and Free State Stars in Bethlehem on May 11 will follow.