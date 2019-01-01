Yogesh Singh: Mamelodi Sundowns unfazed by tight schedule

The Masandawana official says they have to focus on doing well in the PSL and Caf Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns legal and commercial manager Yogesh Singh says they will have to thrive on a tight schedule.

The Tshwane giants have four games remaining in the plus two Caf clashes against Moroccan giants and these matches could take its toll on the Brazilians.

“We have no choice but to meet our league obligations. We were expected to complete the season on 11 May, and this is what we will have to do,” Singh told Daily Sun.

“This is the day that the league cannot move. Remember there is also the Nedbank Cup final scheduled for 18 May,” he added.

“For now we are just going to have to make it happen, under the circumstances,” he concluded.

Fresh from a 2-1 win over FC in a PSL match on Saturday afternoon, Sundowns will welcome on Tuesday, before they travel to where they are scheduled to face Wydad.

Sundowns are set to face Wydad in the semi-final first-leg match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, and they will then travel back home after the match.

The Chloorkop-based side will then lock horns with Black in a PSL match at the Thohoyandou Stadium on May 1, before hosting Wydad three days later at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Matches against Lamontville in Tshwane on May 07 and in Bethlehem on May 11 will follow.