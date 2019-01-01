Yogesh Singh: Mamelodi Sundowns ready to fight PSL appeal as Safa intervene

According to reports, Safa is hoping to find an arbitrator to oversee the matter on Friday as the Brazilians prepare for their clash with Ea Lla Koto

have promised to fight the Premier Soccer League’s decision to appeal a ruling made by its own Disciplinary Committee.

The has lodged an appeal against the leniency of the punishment handed down.

Sundowns were fined R250 000 and Wayne Arendse R50 000 after the defender was a late addition to the matchday squad against earlier in the season.

The change to the squad was made after the time for changes had already elapsed and Sundowns were eventually found guilty of breaching the rules.

However, Sundowns' general manager Yogesh Singh strongly believes that the club did everything in good faith but is adamant that they will fight the appeal.

“We did everything in good faith (fielding Arendse). We did it with knowledge of a Wits official and the commissioner was there,” Singh told SAFM .

As things stand, the Brazilians will defend their PSL title if they defeat in their final league game of the season on Saturday.

“It’s really unfortunate, we can only focus on our game on Saturday but now we don’t know whether to celebrate or not if we win against FS Stars or whether we will get the trophy," he added.

“From what we understand it is now in the hands of Safa. We will wait for the next step and from our side, as a club, we will defend our position and fight," he concluded.

Meanwhile, reports by PowerFM indicate that the South African Football Association (Safa) is looking to find an arbitrator to oversee the case between the PSL and Sundowns and conclude the saga before Saturday's showdown.