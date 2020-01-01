African All Stars

Yobo leads Nigerian footballers to celebrate Mother's Day

Comments()
Joseph Yobo
The ex-Everton defender and Super Eagles assistant coach leads a host of Nigerians in praising their wives and mothers on a special day

Super Eagles assistant coach Joseph Yobo leads several Nigerian footballers in rolling out tributes to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day is a celebration to honour mothers, maternal bonds as well as the influence of mothers in the society.

And as expected, Nigerians took to social media to voice out their love for their mothers, wives and significant others with heartfelt messages.

Editors' Picks

More teams
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Happy Mothers day to my Askim @adaezeyobo We love and appreciate you dearly. I celebrate you and all the mothers. ❤

    A post shared by Joseph Yobo (@jyobo234) on

    Article continues below
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Happy Mother’s Day wifey @isietebo Love this your Okrika Bag no be here 🤣🤣

    A post shared by Etebo (@etebo_karo) on

    Close