Yobo leads Nigerian footballers to celebrate Mother's Day
Super Eagles assistant coach Joseph Yobo leads several Nigerian footballers in rolling out tributes to celebrate Mother’s Day.
Mother’s Day is a celebration to honour mothers, maternal bonds as well as the influence of mothers in the society.
And as expected, Nigerians took to social media to voice out their love for their mothers, wives and significant others with heartfelt messages.
I realized when you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know. Happy Mothers' Day mom 💕 pic.twitter.com/xfvEZ7NcNM— Peter Olawale 'Little Ronaldo' (@peterolawale07) May 10, 2020
Happy Mothers' Day pic.twitter.com/7tQ1DUHovi— Kennedy Boboye (@BoboyeKennedy) May 10, 2020
🕊 All That I’m Or Hope To Be,I Owe To My Angel Mother 🕊 Happy Mother’s Day🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/qloGxpAi88— victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) May 10, 2020
Everyday is not enough to celebrate my mother and wife. Happy Mother's Day cuties https://t.co/E4otLDa05w— Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) May 10, 2020