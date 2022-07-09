Yiadom: Ghana defender 'buzzing', ready to serve new captaincy role at Reading

The 30-year-old right-back will be the new skipper for the Royals after he was picked by manager Paul Ince ahead of the new campaign

Reading defender Andy Yiadom has discussed the decision by coach Paul Ince to hand him the captaincy armband for the rest of the new EFL Championship campaign.

The 30-year-old Ghana international was named the Royals’ captain for the for 2022-23 campaign on Thursday as the team prepared to take on Benfica in a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly at St George’s Park.

Yiadom, is one of the longest-serving players at the club; he has represented the Royals for the last four years after leaving Barnsley - a team he captained in the past - in 2018.

“It’s a privilege,” Yiadom told the club’s website on his new role. “I’m buzzing to be captain. We’ve got a good set of boys, and ultimately I just want to be a service to everyone. A service to the players and service to the club. So I’m looking forward to it.

“To some extent, it is a natural progression… I was captain at Barnet and Barnsley, where I learned a lot, and made mistakes, and now I’m ready to pull everything into one. I want to learn from it all.

“It’s about being myself. Trying to come in every day with a smile on my face, having banter with the boys as I do, and trying to help the boys.”

Yiadom further revealed his appreciation to manager Ince, for passing the captaincy baton to him.

“The manager has been there, he’s done it all. He’s played at the highest level and captained England. For him to pass a baton down, it is a privilege,” Yiadom continued. “And it also comes with responsibility. So I have to understand that role, and if we experience bad times, help us to stick together.

“I’m for three years days and I’m the captain. You do have to take each day as it comes, but you also have to reach for the stars. I know it’s not going to be easy, but if everyone pulls in the same direction, we’re capable of big things.”

On picking the Black Star as the overall captain, Ince said: “As I said when he signed his new contract earlier this summer, Andy is a perfect example to all young footballers.

“As a manager, it’s so important to be able to call on players who you know will give their absolutely all to succeed, from the moment they cross the white line to the final whistle, players who play for their teammates, the fans and the crest. Andy is one of those players.”

Ince added: "He has the total respect of his teammates and the leadership qualities which will make him a great captain of this great club.”

Last season, Yiadom made 38 appearances for the Royals - taking his total appearances for the club to 132. He was part of the Ghana squad that took part in the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.