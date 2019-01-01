Yaya Toure slams Arsenal star Ozil over China comments

The African legend criticised the Arsenal playmaker for involving himself in political matters after his comments against the Chinese government

Former midfielder Yaya Toure said Mesut Ozil was wrong to have made comments about the plight of Uighur Muslims in .

Last week, the former Germany international called out the Chinese government on social media over the alleged religious and ethnic persecution of minority groups in the Asian country.

His comments have drawn a reaction from the Chinese FA and government, and ’s Premier League game against Manchester City was removed from the country’s television broadcast on Sunday.

Toure is a Muslim like Ozil, but he feels the 2014 Fifa World Cup winner went too far by meddling with political issues.

“Footballers have to stay with football and politicians to politics because you cannot be involved with this kind of things because it’s going to attract a lot of problems and a lot of things,” Toure told The Associated Press.

“As a Muslim it is complicated and it is his choice. He’s been doing his comments but I think he was wrong to say that.

Article continues below

“I always love football and that’s why sometimes I don’t want to be political.”

The 36-year-old is currently in Doha for the Fifa Club World Cup.

Toure spent the last five months in and he helped Qingdao Huanghai gain promotion to the Chinese after winning the second-tier league.