Yaya Toure opens goal account in China

The four-time African Footballer of the Year broke his duck in the Chinese League One on Saturday

Yaya Toure scored his first goal for Qingdao Huanghai in their 5-2 win over Xinjiang Tianshan in Saturday's League One outing.

Qingdao Huanghai fought back from a goal deficit to stretch their unbeaten run to five league matches at the Xinjiang Stadium.

Gao Xiang's brace and lone efforts from Toure, Shi Zhe and Cleo helped Jordi Vinyals' men cancel out Musajan Danyar's sixth-minute opener for Xinjiang Tianshan.

Toure's 75th-minute header wrapped up an emphatic win for the Qingdao, outfit who maintained their dominance at the summit of the Chinese second-tier league.

The former and man has made three appearances in the Chinese League One since he completed his move as a free agent in June.

#CL1 ⚠️ALERTE GÉNÉRALE⚠️ @YayaToure vient d'ouvrir son compteur but avec Qingdao Huanghai. Superbe centre de Cleo pour la tête de Yaya. Pour le moment le score est de 1-5 pour Qingdao face au Xinjiang pic.twitter.com/qifu6zG2Xn — Seb66 赛博 🇲🇫🇨🇳 (@seb_perpignan) July 20, 2019

Qingdao Huanghai sit at the top of the league table with 35 points after 18 matches.

Toure will be looking to build on his maiden effort when the Qingdao-based club visit Heilongjiang Lava Spring for their next league game next Saturday.