Yaya Toure: Manchester City legend turns down Brazilian club Botafogo

The African legend cited family reasons as a factor for not making a move to South America

Former and midfielder Yaya Toure has decided not to join Brazilian club Botafogo due to family reasons.

Toure has been linked with the Brazilian top-flight in the last few weeks after helping Qingdao Huanghai win the Chinese League One title in his debut campaign.

The 36-year-old was reportedly close to securing his first deal in South America but the club's vice-president, Ricardo Rotenberg has issued an update regarding the move.

“I chatted today with Yaya all afternoon and now on the phone with his English agent,” he tweeted.

“Yaya told us that he really wants to play in Botafogo but this is a very impactful decision for him and his family for an immediate decision. Moving to .

“In conversation with the agent that for now we will end the negotiations but the doors are open in Botafogo. To be clear, Yaya did not accept - saying no.

"We’ve closed it but I still believe in Botafogo. Please, we will continue to send good messages to him and his wife."

Toure has had a nomadic career across , , Greece, , and most recently , winning several honours including one trophy, two titles and three Premier League titles among others.