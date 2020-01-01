Yatabare: Coronavirus-permitting, Sivasspor can win Super Lig title

The Mali international is one of the best performers at his club this season with 11 league goals in 24 appearances

Sivasspor forward Mustapha Yatabare believes that his side is still contenders for the Turkish Super Lig title while the league is continuing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The -born Mali international has scored 11 league goals in 24 appearances for Sivasspor so far this season.

With John Obi Mikel, Badou Ndiaye, Caleb Ekuban, Demba Ba, Azubuike Okechukwu and Henry Onyekuru representing other Super Lig contenders, Yatabarae has been one of the standout players in the division

The club is placed in fourth position in the Turkish Super Lig, four points behind leaders Trabzonspor and having played a game less, as calls for the league programme to be postponed following the coronavirus outbreak.

"Honestly, we have a very good team and a good coach who knows the Championship very well,” Yatabare told France Football.

“At the start, we didn't think we’d have such a great season at all. During the year, the objectives change.

"In our team, we have no stars. We remain a good, a team which fights well, which makes the efforts all together

“So, everyone puts themselves at the disposal of the team, and that's why it works so well. Sivasspor is a club that reminds me of , a family club.

"For , it's still a small town, rather pleasant. Well, it's very, very cold afterwards.”