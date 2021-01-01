Yanga SC's Mazingisa on why new coach will arrive mid-season amid Migne links

The Tanzanian giants are in search of Kaze's replacement who was sacked in early March after conceding his first loss of the season

Yanga SC administrative and technical advisor Senzo Mazingisa has explained why they will sign a new coach mid-season.

Timu ya Wannachi were forced to search for a new coach after Cedric Kaze was sacked early in March after a 2-1 loss against Coastal Union. Former Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne is understood to be close to joining the Mainland Premier League giants.

Initially, Herbert Velud, currently in charge of the Sudan national team, had been linked with the club but reports indicated negotiations collapsed due to high demands by the French coach.

"We are still in a position to win the league and even the FA Cup and that is why we need a new coach this season instead of waiting until when the next campaign will begin," Mazingisa told Mwanaspoti. "We know a new coach will bring the fresh air that we need.

"If the new coach will come at the beginning of the next season, he will not quickly understand what is needed of him unlike when he arrives now.

"We are in the last stages of getting the new coach and we hope that before we get back on the pitch, a new coach must be around already. We still got a huge chance to win the league despite the slippery road we have travelled recently. That was just a storm and it has passed."

Juma Mwambusi will be maintained as an assistant head coach and Mazingisa has explained why they need the Tanzanian even in the new dispensation.



"Mwambusi will maintain his place in order to help the incoming because he understands the team, its culture and mission," he added.



"Not that we do not trust Mwambusi, no we have always had trust in him but what we need is just to get him a helper who will help the club attain its objectives.

"We understand that we might not succeed in the league without having a man of Mwambusi's knowledge and that is why we will retain him.

The South African also stated the arrival of a new coach will inject a new sense of freshness into the players and the fans.

"Every time the players see there is a new coach, they would always up their games in search of regular places and this will help increase the momentum of the competition," he concluded.

"We also have our fans who have given up and that should not be the case. We need to convince them that we are still in the battle and if they see a new coach they will get energy and come back to push the team."

Currently, the Tanzanian soccer competitions are suspended in order to honour the late President Pombe Magufuli.