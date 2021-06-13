Zesco United's Mwandila explains why Yanga SC should sign Kaizer Chiefs' Kambole

Timu ya Wananchi are in the market looking for a complete striker who would help them become a more competitive side

Zesco United assistant head coach Noel Mwandila has explained how Kaizer Chiefs' Lazarous Kambole can help Yanga SC should a transfer happen during the next Tanzanian transfer window.

Goal understands Yanga SC's competition committee vice-chairperson, Hersi Said, is in South Africa to negotiate a possible move for the Zambian star on loan.

Kambole has failed to establish himself as a regular player for Amakhosi, and Timu ya Wananchi hopes to bring him on board to help them end their current struggle for goals up front.

"I know Kambole he is a complete striker and one who can easily fill the boot that was left by Heritier Makambo," Mwandila told Mwanaspoti. "If they sign him, he'll be the most reliable star they've ever signed.

"He will help a great deal since he is pacy and a very competitive striker. There is an official from Yanga who called me and asked about Kambole's credentials and I assured him that the move to sign him would be the correct decision to make.

"Kambole did well while he was at Zesco United and he could easily score 20 goals, but at Kaizer Chiefs, he was played as a winger.

"If one wants to know how strong he is, then playing him in that position is not the right way to assess him. I told the Yanga official that if Kambole was allowed to play in his natural position, they would reap the benefits of the signing.

"I understand the Tanzania league, and I know the defenders would have a difficult time dealing with him because he is a good fighter."

Since Makambo left Yanga in 2018 for Horoya AC, they have struggled to find an able centre-forward as trials with David Molinga, GnaMien Yikpe, Juma Balinya, Saido Ntibazonkiza and Fiston Abdulrazack have not yielded much.

Mwandila himself was an established striker while playing for the Jangwani side, as he scored 17 goals and was third on the top-scorers' chart in the only season he played for Yanga.

Meddie Kagere emerged as the best scorer with 23 goals and was followed by Salim Aiyee who found the back of the net 18 times at Mwadui FC in 2018.