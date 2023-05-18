Yanga SC provide latest regarding Kaizer Chiefs-linked Mayele ahead of next transfer window

Yanga SC coach Nasreddine Nabi concedes striker Fiston Mayele might leave the club after his contract expires at the end of the season.

Mayele has been scoring goals for fun

His contract with Yanga almost ending

Yanga comment on striker's future

WHAT HAPPENED: Mayele has been consistent for Yanga since joining them in the 2021/22 campaign.

It explains why the likes of Kaizer Chiefs - who have been struggling in the attacking department, are chasing the services of the Congolese.

Timu ya Wananchi coach Nabi is now open on the exit of the 28-year-old and hinted it will be tough to get his replacement.

Apart from Amakhosi, rumours have it that there is interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Egypt.

WHAT HE SAID: "There is one year left on his contract. We are not sure if he will stay because there is interest from all over the world," Nabi told the media.

"Yes, I am so excited about him because I am the one who discovered him from AS Vita and brought him to the team.

"We don't know what we’ll do without him, but it is what it is."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward scored 17 league goals and provided five assists in 17 matches in his debut season in Tanzanian top-flight football.

This season, he has 17 league goals and three assists in 12 league games for the Jangwani Street-based team who recently successfully defended their domestic top-tier title.

In continental assignments, Mayele has 13 goals and three assists in the two seasons he has been with Yanga.

He has scored six Caf Confederation Cup goals to help the Tanzania Mainland League champions reach the final.

WHAT NEXT: Yanga will now start preparations to play USM Alger in the continental assignment in a two-legged final.