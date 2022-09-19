Yanga SC's Mayele: Mosimane hails Tanzanian football, expresses love for former Kaizer Chiefs target's dance celebration

The striker has become a sensational scorer and crowns his goals with unique dance moves

Former Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed a love for the dancing style of former Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Fiston Mayele.

Amakhosi had been linked with a move for the striker from the Democratic Republic of Congo after his exploits in the Tanzania Premier League last season.

Across all competitions, Mayele scored 19 goals and provided five assists as Yanga SC clinched the league title as well as the Azam Federation Cup.

The Yanga striker has become a popular figure within Tanzania – especially with the Timu ya Wananchi supporters - not only because of his goalscoring exploits but also because of his ‘Tetema’ dancing style.

Mosimane was in Tanzania during Wananchi Day – celebrations usually held by the Tanzanian side before the season kick-off where new signings are introduced – and has now revealed how Mayele’s celebrations reverberate across the stadium when he does it.

"When I was invited to be part of the Wananchi week, I managed to witness the famous celebration stunt!," the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach tweeted.

"Believe me, the whole stadium stood up and imitated [it]. That experience remained in my system until today."

The Caf Champions League-winning head coach, who has been linked with Simba SC – Yanga’s archrivals, also expressed his love for Tanzanian football.

The coaching post at Simba fell vacant when Zoran Manojlovic was dismissed, and the Wekundu Wa Msimbazi are currently under the interim stewardship of Juma Mgunda.

"Hail Tanzanian football!" he added.

Mayele has started the season on a high note as he scored back-to-back hat-tricks when they faced Zalan FC from South Sudan in a Caf Champions League preliminary round duel at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Both home and away matches were held in Dar es Salaam and Yanga progressed to the next round courtesy of a 9-0 aggregate win; they defeated their opponents 4-0 before a second leg victory of 5-0.

As Mayele – who is all but settled at Yanga and focusing on the Champions League and Tanzania Premier League assignments – continues to shine, Kaizer Chiefs are struggling for a consistent goalscorer. The Glamour Boys have managed just seven goals in the eight PSL matches they have played.