Yanga SC condemn match-fixing allegations related to Simba SC results

An official of the club appeared at the Oyster Police Station in Kinondoni to help police in their investigations

Young Africans (Yanga SC) chief administration and technical advisor Senzo Mazingisa is reportedly under police investigation over allegations of match-fixing against rivals Simba SC.

The South African appeared at the Oyster Bay Police Station to record statements over the allegations.

Edward Bukombe, the Police Commandant at the Kinondoni-based station where Mazingisa was taken for questioning, confirmed why the South African was requested to present himself so as to shed more light on the match-fixing allegations.

“It is true Senzo came for purposes of giving his side of the story but he was later let free,” Bukombe told Mwanaspoti.

“He was questioned by the investigative department who are yet to give the feedback of the process to me up to now.”

Although the police are yet to confirm why Mazingisa was specifically questioned, Yanga have confirmed the match-fixing allegations were made against their official.

“Young Africans are shocked and disappointed by the events that occurred yesterday [November 11] where our club official was taken in by the authorities for alleged match-fixing,” Yanga’s statement obtained by Goal read.

“Circumstances leading to these revelations are disappointing and are an indication of malice intent, planned strategy to tarnish the image of our club, our official name and to put Tanzanian football into questioning.

“We strongly condemn the actions of the perpetrators of the propaganda.”

“We hereby assure our fans, members, sponsors and stakeholders that Young Africans will cooperate with the relevant authorities dealing with this matter.

“We are also in support of the code that states all football matters should be held by football authorities.”

Simba have so far lost two matches after they dropped three points against Polisi by a 1-0 scoreline before going down with the same margin against Ruvu Shooting.

The two consecutive defeats saw Simba part ways with the team manager Patrick Rweyemamu and goalkeeper trainer Muharami Mohamed.

The move to leave Simba and join traditional rivals Yanga is understood to have developed more friction between the most successful Tanzanian clubs.

As Mazingisa moved to Yanga, former winger Bernard Morrison moved in the opposite direction and Yanga are still contesting circumstances that the Ghanaian signed for Simba.

The Morrison issue has not been fully settled up to this point and the new match-fixing allegations may end up creating more friction between Simba and Yanga.

Yanga hosted Simba in the last match before the international break, a game which Morrison missed due to a three-match ban, where a 1-1 draw was recorded at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Timu ya Wanachi remain unbeaten in the 2020/21 season, and are second to Azam after 10 matches and have four more points than Simba.

After the Simba showdown, Yanga will next play Azam while Wekundu wa Msimbazi will entertain Coastal Union.