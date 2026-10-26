Yamal wins first award of the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Spain and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has been crowned winner of the Kopa Trophy for the best young player under 21 for 2026. It was the first award of the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London on Monday evening, capping a season in which he shone for club and country.

Yamal, 19, claimed the prize for the third year running, seeing off a field of European football's brightest rising talents. The award marks another chapter in his remarkable development and his place among the finest young players on the planet.

His role in Spain's run to the World Cup 2026 title was central, with La Roja beating Argentina 1-0 in the final.

At club level, Yamal helped Barcelona lift the La Liga and Spanish Super Cup titles during the 2025-2026 season. The young star married domestic silverware with international brilliance in the Spain shirt.

Few players his age can boast such a haul. Individual recognition, international glory and the ability to compete at the very top have made Yamal one of the standout talents of his generation.



