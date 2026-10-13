Yamal? Who is he? I don't know him: Galatasaray player mocks Barcelona star

Mario Lemina has lit the fuse ahead of Galatasaray's Champions League meeting with Barcelona. Old comments from the midfielder about Lamine Yamal have resurfaced, and the Catalan faithful aren't happy, not least because he rated team-mate Leroy Sane above Barcelona's teenage sensation.

Back in August 2025, an interviewer asked the Gabon international who he considered the better player: German winger Sane or Yamal. His answer was blunt. "Who is Lamine Yamal? I don't know him. I know Sane."

Months have passed, but the looming tie between Barcelona and Galatasaray has dragged the quote back into view. The clip is doing the rounds on social media again, and supporters of the Spanish club see it as nothing short of a slight on Yamal, a player who has already carved out serious standing in European football.

Whether Lemina was joking or fishing for a reaction from the Barcelona faithful remains unclear. Either way, the comparison with Sane carries extra weight now, given how far the Spanish winger has come. He is one of the brightest young talents on the continent.

Loyalty to a dressing-room team-mate looks the most likely explanation for Lemina's answer. Instead, it has handed everyone fresh ammunition before kick-off, turning up the temperature on a European night that was already drawing plenty of attention.