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Barcelona did not just snatch a thrilling win over Villarreal. They also found themselves at the centre of a refereeing storm after the 3-2 victory, when the website "Defensa Central", known for its Madrid allegiance, launched fierce criticism, accusing the Catalan side of benefiting from controversial refereeing decisions that handed them the advantage on their way to collecting all three points.

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The Madrid-leaning website opened fire on referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández and VAR. It argued Barcelona were handed an undeserved penalty when Lamine Yamal went down in the box, then profited from another contentious call after the break: their first goal came from a corner the site insists should never have been given.

Defensa Central's account picks out the 19th minute as one of the biggest flashpoints. Yamal went down in the area after a challenge from Tani Oluwaseyi and appealed for a penalty, while Villarreal's players protested.

VAR, overseen by Guillermo Cuadra Fernández, stepped in and called the referee to the monitor. He reviewed the incident and pointed to the spot for the home side.

The site wasted no time questioning the decision. It claimed Yamal exaggerated his reaction to win a foul he didn't deserve, went as far as calling it an attempted dive, and criticised VAR for intervening in Barcelona's favour.

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The irony? The youngster failed to cash in on the gift. He sent goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi the wrong way, then put his shot wide of the post.

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The criticism grew louder after the break. In the 56th minute, João Cancelo's shot came back off the post and Gerard Martín followed up to score Barcelona's first goal.

Defensa Central pounced again, insisting the goal stemmed from a wrongly awarded corner. To the site, it was one more episode in a run of calls that went the Catalan side's way.

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Fermín López equalised for Barcelona just four minutes later. Then, in the 66th minute, Pau Navarro turned an Eric García cross into his own net to put the home side in front.

Villarreal pushed for a way back, but Navarro's sending-off in the 92nd minute made their task even harder. Barcelona held on to win 3-2, and the row over the officiating rumbled on.

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The win took Barcelona back to the top of La Liga on 36 points, three clear of Real Madrid. Atlético Madrid remain third on 28 points.