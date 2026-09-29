Yamal shines: he breaks Raul's record and achieves what Europe's stars failed to do for 66 years

Lamine Yamal is at it again. The teenager tore up the record books against Croatia, underlining his status as one of the standout talents in European football.

Yamal scored twice and set up another to fire Spain to a comprehensive 4-1 win over Croatia on Tuesday evening at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, in the second round of Group Three of League A in the UEFA Nations League.

It was the first time in his career that he had both scored and assisted in a single match for Spain, according to statistics from "Stats du Foot".

Figures from the "Mister Chip" account crowned him the youngest player in Spain's history to score two or more goals and provide an assist in a match, at 19 years and 78 days old.

Raul sits second, having managed the same feat at 21 years and 273 days old, the same age at which Isgierbia set this record.

According to "Stats du Foot", Yamal also became the youngest European player to reach 10 goals with the senior national team since Denmark's Harald Nielsen, who hit the mark on 26 August 1960 aged 18 years and 10 months.

The Barcelona star's numbers did not stop there. The same French outlet noted his direct involvement in 18 goals across his last eight matches for club and country, with 11 goals and seven assists.

Yamal also tops the UEFA Nations League charts for goal contributions so far, involved in four goals, according to statistics from "WhoScored".



