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Luis de la Fuente, coach of the Spain national team, has announced the Matador's line-up for today's clash against England on Sunday evening at the Metropolitano Stadium, in the conclusion of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

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Spain sit top of Group Three with a perfect record of 15 points, three clear of second-placed England.

Lamine Yamal returns to the starting line-up for today's clash, with the Spain coach handing his star man a recall after fitness concerns forced him to sit out the previous round against the Czech Republic.

Spain's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Unai Simon

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Defence: Marc Pubill, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella

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Midfield: Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino

Attack: Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena

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England coach Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, has confirmed his Three Lions side for the trip to Spain.

Tuchel has loaded his team with attacking firepower, chasing the win that would snatch top spot in the group.

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England's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: James Trafford

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Defence: Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Ben White, Lewis Hall

Midfield: Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice

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Attack: Anthony Gordon, Morgan Rogers, Harry Kane