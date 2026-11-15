Luis de la Fuente, coach of the Spain national team, has announced the Matador's line-up for today's clash against England on Sunday evening at the Metropolitano Stadium, in the conclusion of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.
Spain sit top of Group Three with a perfect record of 15 points, three clear of second-placed England.
Lamine Yamal returns to the starting line-up for today's clash, with the Spain coach handing his star man a recall after fitness concerns forced him to sit out the previous round against the Czech Republic.
Spain's line-up was as follows:
Goalkeeper: Unai Simon
Defence: Marc Pubill, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella
Midfield: Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino
Attack: Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena
England coach Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, has confirmed his Three Lions side for the trip to Spain.
Tuchel has loaded his team with attacking firepower, chasing the win that would snatch top spot in the group.
England's line-up was as follows:
Goalkeeper: James Trafford
Defence: Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Ben White, Lewis Hall
Midfield: Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice
Attack: Anthony Gordon, Morgan Rogers, Harry Kane
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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