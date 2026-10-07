Millions held their breath. Gloom descended over Argentina, a shiver of sorrow ran across the planet, and at the age of thirty-nine Leo Messi decided to end his glorious international career with the Albiceleste.

The shock might push the most fanatical of supporters to switch off the television forever and give up on the beautiful game altogether. But is it really the end? Or does football have an iron memory that always proves it never stops spinning, no matter how great those who depart may be?

Spanish newspaper AS tackled exactly that, publishing a lengthy report that traces the history of football alongside the departure of its geniuses. Their verdict: "the sun always rises anew" and the game gives birth again, however complicated the tragedy may seem in its first moments.

How did the world overcome the departure of its giants?

AS shone a light on previous crises sparked by the exits of the game's greats, drawing the following lessons:

The great Barcelona lesson (Messi and Yamal): Start with Messi's tearful departure from Barcelona in 2021. Many tried to hand the number 10 shirt to Ansu Fati, yet just two years were enough for the miracle of Lamine Yamal to emerge, bringing the smile back to the Catalan club and giving the fans a rare joy that drove away the nightmare of nostalgia.





Brazil after Pelé (1971): When "the King" stepped down from the throne of samba after three World Cup titles, everyone believed Brazil were finished. The continental title stayed away for 24 years, yet according to the newspaper's sources, the Brazilian street never lived the bitterness of an orphan. Extraordinary names appeared straight away such as Rivelino, Zico and Sócrates, and the generation of 82 produced spectacular football that was, according to some, aesthetically superior to the generation of 70 itself.

Spain after Di Stéfano (1962): "Don Alfredo" left the Spanish national team without ever playing a World Cup, cursed by injuries. The aura of his name counted for plenty, but Spain felt no notable bitterness. Quite the opposite: just a few months later they lifted their first title at Euro 1964 on the Bernabéu turf.

The Netherlands after Cruyff (1977): Cruyff announced his sudden retirement after a terrifying armed robbery targeted his family. Despite the violent shock, the Netherlands adapted quickly through the generation of Krol and Rensenbrink to reach the final of the 1978 World Cup. Then came the golden generation of Van Basten and Gullit to crown the country at Euro 88.

The sole Maradona complex (1994): One case alone left a gloom that defied healing. Diego Maradona's forced exit over the doping crisis at the 94 World Cup plunged Argentina into true orphanhood. They floundered between names such as Ortega and Riquelme, and they did not recover from the shock until Messi himself emerged and claimed the throne in Qatar 2022.

Enjoy the final chapter!

AS signs off by insisting Messi leaves the national team with his head held high, a crowned and towering champion in the manner of Nadal and Federer, far from the drama of Maradona's catastrophic exit.

Best of all, the candle has not been fully extinguished. Messi plays on with Miami, and history teaches us that Pelé continued for eight years after his international retirement, Di Stéfano for four years and Cruyff for seven. The duty now is not to cry. Enjoy every remaining second of the Flea on the green rectangle.