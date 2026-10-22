Barcelona know no rest, even when Hansi Flick hands the squad a day off. The appetite for work is at its peak, and that was plain to see at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Thursday. The German coach had granted his players a day's rest, yet 10 of them turned up at the Catalan club's facilities of their own accord.

Among those present were Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Fermín López, Gerard Martín, Xavi Espart and Szczęsny, alongside the injured quintet of Bardghji, Christensen, Koundé, Eric García and Dani Olmo. It all points to a group fully committed at one of the most demanding stages of the season, according to Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Flick's call made perfect sense. The players got back from Paris at around 3:30 in the morning after their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain. The team held a recovery session on Wednesday, and with the Clásico against Real Madrid looming on Sunday, the coach decided a day off would help them recharge. Many chose to come in and keep working anyway.

The paper singled out goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the clearest examples. The Pole often draws jokes for his quirky personality, but his commitment to the daily grind is beyond doubt.

"Sport", which keeps a regular eye on arrivals at the Ciutat Esportiva, noted that Szczęsny is almost never missing. Even when sessions are optional, the goalkeeper always makes sure to be at the training ground, whether that means gym work or nothing more. On Thursday, he confirmed that dedication once again.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA

Several players are currently working through injury recovery programmes. Roony Bardghji, Eric García, Andreas Christensen and Dani Olmo all turned up to continue their treatment.

Jules Koundé showed up too. His physical condition is a major talking point ahead of the Clásico, and the Frenchman is pushing hard to be ready, though his place in the squad is not yet guaranteed.

One name stands out above all: young Xavi Espart, from the Maresme region. He recently produced one of the finest displays of his fledgling professional career. His performance against Paris Saint-Germain, capped with a goal at the Parc des Princes, confirmed his enormous potential.

His dedication goes well beyond the pitch. Even with the squad off on Thursday, Espart chose to head to the training ground and keep grafting.

They call it "invisible work", the kind of effort that never makes the highlight reel but means plenty to Flick. Several of his players share that mentality.

Take Pedri, who turned in another outstanding showing against Paris Saint-Germain, and Gerard Martín, who is steadily rediscovering his best form. Both used the rest day to sharpen their fitness. Fermín López joined them.

With Real Madrid due at the Camp Nou on Sunday, Barcelona want to reach the fixture in the best possible shape. Flick has been determined to set high standards and make them part of the players' daily routine, even on days that demand nothing of them.

Thursday proved the point. The coach gave his players rest, and many of them simply refused to take it. Barcelona will hold two collective sessions, their only ones, on Friday and Saturday before the eagerly awaited clash with Real Madrid.



