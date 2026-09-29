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England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Yamal and Oyarzabal lead Spain's attack: Modric out of Croatia's line-up

Spain vs Croatia
Spain
Croatia
UEFA Nations League A
Spain
Croatia

A eagerly awaited European summit

Luis de la Fuente has named his Spain side to face Croatia this Tuesday evening in the second round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Spain opened their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win over England, a result that sent them top of the group on 3 points.

Croatia arrive level on 3 points, having seen off the Czech Republic 2-1 in the first round. They sit second on goal difference.  

Spain's line-up was as follows:

Unai Simón; Pubill, Cubarsí, Huijsen, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Fabián, Fermín, Baena, Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal.

Slaven Bilić, meanwhile, confirmed his Croatia team for the encounter, leaving out the legendary Luka Modrić.

Croatia's line-up was as follows:   

Livaković; Smolčić, Pongračić, Šutalo, Gvardiol, Perišić; Kovačić, Pašalić; Petar Sučić, Mišić; Beljo.

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