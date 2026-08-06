Matthias Jaissle wanted to leave Al-Ahli fans with a moving message. The German, who has just left his post as head coach of the Saudi club, used his first comment since his official departure to bid farewell to the supporters who had backed him through the past few years.

His exit had not gone down well. Al-Ahli fans hammered Jaissle for resigning at a difficult moment, just before the start of the season and only a year before his contract was due to expire.

Posting on his official Instagram account, Jaissle told supporters they had been the first to trust him since his arrival in Jeddah. His time with the team, he said, would remain one of the standout chapters of his coaching career.

The German coach said: "From the very first day, it was you, the fans, who gave me your trust and who believed in me. And after three years, winning two AFC Champions League titles, the Super Cup, and many unforgettable moments, I leave Jeddah carrying nothing but pride and love for you."

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He added: "Every match, every challenge, and every celebration made this journey immortal in the memory," a nod to what he achieved with Al-Ahli. He led the team to the AFC Champions League Elite title twice, along with the Saudi Super Cup.

Jaissle signed off by thanking the supporters and wishing the club well for the period ahead. "Thank you for your trust and your belief in me. All the best to you," he wrote. The words struck a chord among Al-Ahli fans after all the controversy surrounding his departure.