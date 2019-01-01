Transfers

Yagan Sasman: Kaizer Chiefs sign defender from Ajax Cape Town

The 23-year-old had been training with Amakhosi for a while and he has done enough to convince the technical team to offer him a deal

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of Yagan Sasman from Ajax Cape Town. 

The left-footed player has signed a three-year deal with Amakhosi, bringing the number of new signings to five. 

The Glamour Boys took to their social media platform on Wednesday morning to confirm the deal. 

Sasman spent 12 years at the Urban Warriors, where he came through their youth structures before being handed his professional debut four years ago. 

He is seen as a replacement for Teenage Hadebe, who was sold to Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor three weeks ago. 

Sasman is a utility player who can play both as a left-back and centre-back. 

The 23-year-old will compete with the likes of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Letlhogonolo Mirwa for a place in Ernst Middendorp's starting line-up. 

The technical team also has the luxury of playing him in the heart of the defence, where Hadebe played alongside the likes of Erick Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Siyabonga Ngezana and Lorenzo Gordinho. 

